Woman asks if she went too far by accusing sister of trying to seduce her husband.

For some context, I (25F) have an older sister (33), we’ll call her Jane. She lives in England, while I live in Australia.
We are both married, but Jane is in a more “traditional” relationship where despite also working full time, she is the expected to take on 99% of the childcare and household chores.
My relationship is not like this at all. My husband and I don’t don’t have children yet but we both work full time, and we have always split home duties equally. We both do laundry, make dinner, do dishes, etc.
It has been an ongoing joke with my sister for years that my husband spoils me. He does, don’t get me wrong, but when she says it, she means for helping out around the house. Comments like, “Brad made dinner? That must be nice.” “Did you just say Brad folded the laundry? Do you do anything?”