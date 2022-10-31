Woman asks if she went too far by accusing sister of trying to seduce her husband.

For some context, I (25F) have an older sister (33), we’ll call her Jane. She lives in England, while I live in Australia.

We are both married, but Jane is in a more “traditional” relationship where despite also working full time, she is the expected to take on 99% of the childcare and household chores.

My relationship is not like this at all. My husband and I don’t don’t have children yet but we both work full time, and we have always split home duties equally. We both do laundry, make dinner, do dishes, etc.