Woman announces she's pregnant with second child, sister and mom say 'we're not helping.'

It takes a village to raise a child, but the village has to be willing and able.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her pregnant sister she doesn't want to help raise her kids. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my pregnant sister I don’t want to help raise her kids?"

I’m 30F. My mom is 65F. My sister is 38F. My sister’s son is 10 months old. She’s basically a single mother. She works a full-time job, and is the breadwinner, and is also the parent who takes care of the baby the most. The father only works part-time as a waiter to focus on his “art” (making music). He says he can’t look after the kid because he’s tired after his part-time job.