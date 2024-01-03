Woman argues with DIL on NYE after she calls her mom, DIL says 'your other DIL calls you mom.'

Nothing says "Happy New Year" quite like some good old family drama.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for kicking out her DIL on NYE after they got in an argument over the title "mom." She wrote:

"AITA for kicking my DIL out on NYE for calling me mom?"

I have two kids, my eldest son and his wife are called Ed and Edna (for this post), and my youngest son and his wife are called Sam and Cat. Context I have known Edna her whole life. When she was 7 her mom got diagnosed with cancer so I started to help out with raising her.