Woman asks dad's fiance to stop calling her and sibling 'kids,' dad steps in, angry.

A simple request can be just that: a simple request. Or, it can be the catalyst for a full-on conflict. It all depends on who is talking, and the overall tone of their relationship.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for asking her dad's fiance to stop call her a "kid." She wrote:

"AITA for asking my Dad's narcissistic fiancé to stop calling us kids?"

I (27 F), have one sister (29 F, “B”) and our parents are divorced. My Dad (63 M) and Victoria “V” (67 F) have been together for around 4 years. V started out being pretty good to us and my Dad for the first few years. They got engaged a year ago and it’s been downhill ever since. My boyfriend (“C”, 28 M) and my BIL (33 M) round out our group.