Woman asks dad's fiance to stop calling her and sibling 'kids,' dad steps in, angry.

A simple request can be just that: a simple request. Or, it can be the catalyst for a full-on conflict. It all depends on who is talking, and the overall tone of their relationship.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for asking her dad's fiance to stop call her a "kid." She wrote:
I (27 F), have one sister (29 F, “B”) and our parents are divorced. My Dad (63 M) and Victoria “V” (67 F) have been together for around 4 years. V started out being pretty good to us and my Dad for the first few years. They got engaged a year ago and it’s been downhill ever since. My boyfriend (“C”, 28 M) and my BIL (33 M) round out our group.
About two years ago V started referring to the four of us as "kids". Example: we have a family home in a different city, and when we visit V refers to the rooms on the top floor (mine, B's) as the "kids rooms." V calling the four of us kids has implications: 1) that we are all related to each other, 2) that we are all the ages of children, and 3) V does speak to us generally as though we are children.
Where it gets tricky is that I asked her to not call us kids anymore, and the conversation went poorly. C and I were leaving our family home after staying the weekend there with my Dad and V. My Dad was outside, and C and I were saying our goodbyes to V. This is the conversation:
Me: Hey, I wanted to bring something up to you. Would it be okay if you didn't call us kids anymore? It gives off the impression that we're all related, which is a little uncomfortable, and that we're all young like kids ages, when I'm the youngest of the group at 27.
V: Yes of course, I won't say that again! But you need to talk to your Dad about that too.
It confused me since my Dad calls myself and B his daughters, but never uses the word kids. It threw me for a loop so I ended up saying:
Me: But he's my Dad...?
V: I just don't understand why you always give me such a hard time.
Here's where I might be TA. I got frustrated since she had escalated the conversation out of nowhere, it became irrelevant to what I was politely asking, and she shifted the focus off of her:
Me: Well, that's a two-way street V. The four of us feel this way, not just me. I don't think I've ever truly asked you for anything, so please honor the one request I'm making of you not to call us kids. I didn't want to continue the conversation further so I left out the door and waited at the car. C tells me that after I left, V turned to him and said "I just got chewed out for no reason."
C walked out as well as my Dad was walking into the house. Whatever V said to my Dad was awful enough that it prompted him to storm outside and begin yelling at me, starting with "Do you want to explain what the F*** just happened in there?!". I tried to explain that I had asked V nicely to not call us kids anymore, but my explanation fell on deaf ears.
He was yelling/ cursing at me, standing up for V, and even asked if this was "my biggest grief in life". I was sobbing the whole time. It's gone really poorly since then. B mediated a conversation between myself and my Dad, but he only put blame on me and said I owed V an apology (I did apologize to her). I thought it would be a small request, but it blew up into something way bigger than it needed to. AITA?
Fuzzy-Constant wrote:
NTA. While you might be overreacting to the word "kids" (my parents still refer to us as kids and I'm in my mid-40s with kids of my own!) your request was fine, V overreacted, and your Dad went major AH with the yelling/cursing.
d3vilishdream wrote:
I'll get downvoted for this, but you're NTA. As it stands, you asked someone to stop referring to you as kids. No name calling, no insults, just a hey, I don't like this, please stop.
V escalated with a whataboutism, a guilt trip, and when that didn't work, escalated further by lying to dad and having him flying monkey in to yell at his daughter. All over being asked not to use a word, and if it wasn't really that big a deal, why did she escalate it to this mess if it wasn't to play victim?
Dittoheadforever wrote:
ESH. It really sounds like you are reading too much into it. My brothers, cousin, and I were well into our 40s, still being referred to as kids by the older generation of our family. However, if it bothers you all, she should stop. Her reaction was childish and pot-stirring. Your dad's tantrum was also ridiculous.
"I was sobbing the whole time."
This does sound like a kid's reaction, to be frank.
General_Relative2838 wrote:
YTA. A lot of people refer to their adult children as kids. Probably that’s how your father refers to you when talking about you, and that’s where V got the idea he calls you that. But the real problem is your first reason for not liking it. You essentially said you aren’t related to V, so you don’t want her talking about you as though she’s part of the family.
You wrote things were fine until your dad and V got engaged. The only thing you wrote she’s done wrong is call you, your boyfriend, your sister, and her husband “the kids.” That doesn’t warrant a conversation. It sounds like you wanted an excuse to let her know she’s not your mother and she’ll never be family. Unless she does something overreaching or offensive, there’s no good reason to talk to her that way.
LowBalance4404 wrote:
Honestly, YTA. It's a normal expression to refer to the adult children of parents and step-parents as "The Kids." She's not demeaning you, she's not thinking you aren't an adult. It's an expression for a group of people who are offspring of either or both of the parents. It doesn't imply anything beyond that. Get over yourself.
