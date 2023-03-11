Woman asks if she should help cat or sister; sister may end up homeless. Updated!

AITA for choosing my senior cat over my sister and potentially allowing her to become homeless?

I will preface this by saying that my mother treated my sister and I differently. I was always less than, while she could do no wrong. She'd always buy my sister everything she wanted, while I wore her hand-me-downs. I moved out at 18, worked through college, went NC with mom and LC with sister and our paths diverged greatly from there.

I now work in a field that pays well, while she is a sahm. I guess I never quite got over this, and while I know the main AH is my mother, and my sister didn't really know any better, I still fester negative feelings towards both of them.