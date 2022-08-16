Woman asks if she was wrong to tell her brother to cover his $200 birthday lunch

Being far from your siblings can be challenging. It makes celebrating the big family moments all the more critical. Would you be mad if your sibling didn't call or text your fiance for their birthday?
I have a younger brother who lives two hours away; in 2021, he started dating a beautiful girl; she is sweet, funny, intelligent, and seriously the whole package. She wanted to get to know me, so she invited me to their town for drinks, BBQ, and amazing deserts for my birthday. They paid for everything for my boyfriend and me. It was spectacular; I loved it.
Her birthday was almost two months later, and we invited them over, took them to a fantastic lunch & drinks over the water, and went out for mini golf; I even bought her the best cake in town! She took the leftovers home for her mom and brother, which is excellent, with fewer calories for me. Plus, I bought her a gift, we paid for everything, and it was around $400; my bf spent about half of it- lunch /drinks/tip.