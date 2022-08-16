Woman asks if she was wrong to tell her brother to cover his $200 birthday lunch

Being far from your siblings can be challenging. It makes celebrating the big family moments all the more critical. Would you be mad if your sibling didn't call or text your fiance for their birthday?

On a popular post in the Am I The A**Hole Facebook Group, a woman asks if she was wrong to ask her brother to pay for his birthday lunch.

My definition of 'whole package' is anyone that buys me food.

I have a younger brother who lives two hours away; in 2021, he started dating a beautiful girl; she is sweet, funny, intelligent, and seriously the whole package. She wanted to get to know me, so she invited me to their town for drinks, BBQ, and amazing deserts for my birthday. They paid for everything for my boyfriend and me. It was spectacular; I loved it.

OP is building up that good karma.