Woman asks if she was wrong to not help parents after they got scammed out of savings.

Children know best is something ten-year-old me wished was true. As a 28-year-old, though, I think there is a little truth in that statement. Although, my parents, like many others, have difficulty accepting when their children are suitable. Kids never forget.
AITA for not helping my parents when they are homeless?
My parents are terrible at money. When I(27F) was little, my father gambled away all our savings, about $100,000 in risky penny stocks, which got wiped out in 2008, and we were forced to move into a single bedroom in a house with 3 of us. Then my mom fell for a multi-level marketing scam, and you can imagine what happened, they lost the down payment to the place they were saving for.
I begged them not to sign up for it since I saw it was a scam and showed them evidence it was, and they just laughed at me and ignored me. They lost about $28,000 from that. Then recently, they fell for a college signup scam and lost $32,000. They weren’t signing up for college. They just needed a loan and tried to go through a “private broker” who promised to get them a school loan they would use on whatever they wanted. I went with them to see the broker and told them it was a scam, and they ignored me.