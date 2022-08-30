Woman asks if she was wrong to not help parents after they got scammed out of savings.

Children know best is something ten-year-old me wished was true. As a 28-year-old, though, I think there is a little truth in that statement. Although, my parents, like many others, have difficulty accepting when their children are suitable. Kids never forget.

Like this one woman from a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, who asks if she was wrong not to help her homeless parents.

AITA for not helping my parents when they are homeless?

I'm sure you dominated at Monopoly night at least, OP.

My parents are terrible at money. When I(27F) was little, my father gambled away all our savings, about $100,000 in risky penny stocks, which got wiped out in 2008, and we were forced to move into a single bedroom in a house with 3 of us. Then my mom fell for a multi-level marketing scam, and you can imagine what happened, they lost the down payment to the place they were saving for.

Probably bad at the board game Life too.