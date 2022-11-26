Woman asks sister to cover up while staying with her; sister says no, 'It's my style.'

My 26, female, sister moved in with me 29, female, and my husband 32, male, days ago after her divorce was finalized then lost her job and was no longer being able to pay rent for her apartment.

We're mostly in agreement about everything except, I've been kind of having an issue with what she wears especially at nighttime when she unwind and tend to relax a bit as she says. I think that what she wears is inappropriate. She usually wear silky nightwear (nightgowns mostly).

She says that's just "her style" and is what she's been wearing for years. Not just that, but she'd come out of her room dressing like that to grab water or use the bathroom. While yes, it was just me who saw her dressed like that I honestly could not risk having an argument with my husband over it. I suggested she buys some pjs but she said that she doesn't "feel comfortable" in them.