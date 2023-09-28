Woman asks 'AITA?' for refusing to hold baby nephew because she 'doesn't like kids.'

I tried to tell her I really don't want to be touching the kid, and that I just get very sleeved out about it. She got pissed, told my parents, and my mom told me I had to go to a psychiatrist to talk about it, because "Not wanting to touch or be around your nephew is unhealthy."

Additional info that may/may not matter: I recently got tested and it's highly likey I'm autistic. I also don't feel any love or attachment to the baby. I don't hate him, I just feel nothing besides mildly grossed out by him.

From HeirOfRavenclaw:

Your mother is foolish to suggest that you need therapy because you have different views regarding children.

F**k the haters, not everyone cares about babies. NTA