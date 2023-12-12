Woman bans BIL from Christmas after he tells foster son to stop calling her mom. AITA?

When somebody disrespects your family, the gloves are going to come off, even if they're also family.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for disinviting her BIL from Christmas because he doesn't respect her relationship with her son. She wrote:

"AITA for disinviting my BIL from Christmas because he keeps telling my son to call me by my first name?"

My husband has three brothers. Charlie and Mike are in their 30s, while Spencer is 5 years old. Spencer is their half-brother from their dad’s second marriage. Their father passed away shortly after Spencer was born. Two years ago, Spencer’s mother went to prison. My husband and I began fostering him.