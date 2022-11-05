Woman blames MIL for wife's death; bans her from funeral and seeing grandchild.

My (32F) wife (30F) passed away in childbirth about three months ago. Obviously, a sperm donor was involved, but the problem from the start was that neither of us wanted biological children, and intended to adopt

Her mother had always been very adamant that she wanted biological grandchildren, and despite insisting that she wasn't homophobic, was furious when we got married and spent years demanding my wife have a child via sperm donor.

Finally, my wife gave in because she had no health problems and was told it would be a safe pregnancy. Everything was fine until the birth itself.