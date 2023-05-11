Woman bans entitled in-laws from swimming pool after unsupervised teens use it; AITA?

So, when a conflicted pool owner decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a family feud involving their highly coveted backyard paradise, the jury of internet strangers was eager to weigh in.
My husband and I have a nice backyard with a pool and have always let his siblings take their kids to it whenever they want, both of them had keys to our backyard gate. Our one rule has always been that an adult has to be in the backyard with them. I've never changed this rule or put an 'age out' clause on this rule.
I came home a few weeks ago and my niece and a few of her friends were at the pool. My niece is fifteen, and she's a good swimmer.
I probably wouldn't have even minded if it was just her and one or two others but there were 8 of them and I don't know any of her friends or if they're strong swimmers, and in that situation they could still easily be having fun and miss out on someone struggling.