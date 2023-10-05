Woman's BF gets her cousin pregnant, they marry. Woman gets with cousin's old crush.

When we watch soap operas, it's often for high drama that's far more heightened than reality. But fiction often imitates reality, which is to say - sometimes real stories are even more juicy than a TV show plot.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for having a baby with her cousin's former crush. She wrote:

"AITA for having a baby with the same man my cousin adored before she married my ex?"

Throwaway account because too many people know my main. And, yes, the story is just as crazy as the title suggests. I (32f) have a cousin "Mia" (32f) through my maternal size and while we were never besties, I considered us on good terms.