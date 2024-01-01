Woman books her own accommodations for Italy trip after parents take too long to respond.

There are few tasks more frustrating than mapping out logistics for a trip with people who can't make up their minds. Eventually, you have to cut your losses and make plans for yourself.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her parents to figure out their own bookings for their upcoming Italy trip. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my parents to figure their own s#$t out and booking my own flight and hotel?"

My (19f) family is going to Italy in the spring. Due to conflicting schedules, I will be leaving 5 days before them and coming home 4 days after they arrive. My sister (15) was supposed to fly out with me and was going to go home with our parents but they take forever to do anything.