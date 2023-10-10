Woman refuses to let her boyfriend's 13-year-old son sleep in a bed with them. 'AITA?'

Here's the story:

I met my boyfriend's son (13m) two months ago. He's a great kid and treats my kids (F10 and M11) really nicely, which I'm grateful for. It's my ex-husband's week with the kids, so I'm staying at my boyfriend's place. I found out they have a tradition of watching a horror movie a night in October until Halloween. His son lies in bed with him but will go to his room when it's over.

Well, last night, they both fell asleep before the movie was over, so I turned it off and tried to fall asleep. It felt weird having a teenager in the bed with us, so I shook my boyfriend awake and asked him to tell his son to go back to his room. He told me he understood and woke up his son, who wasn't as understanding. He begged to stay but lost the battle and went to his room.