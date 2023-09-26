Woman won't let brother and kids live in house she's selling, he says 'I'm homeless.'

Ideally, we'd all have what we need and be able to afford the roof over our heads. But that's simply not the case, especially with rising housing costs and stagnant wages, and this reality can create some deeply stressful and tense situations. Particularly, among family members.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not letting her brother and his family live in her other house. She wrote:
So my grandmother left me behind her house when she passed a couple of years ago along with some inheritance. I was living in another state going to school so I just rented it out to some college students since it's right next to a college town. My hometown is in a flyover state and I live in Miami, so I honestly don't see myself going back to ever live there. The last residents moved out in August.
When I left to go to school, my brother was in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend. Me and her are really close, my mother wasn't into makeup or haircare/skincare so she taught me everything I know. She stood by my brother when he was robbed and stabbed and was his caretaker during that entire period. They have two sons together.
It ended badly recently, he cheated on her with a woman that has five kids and is now living with her and them. He left my SIL (they were common law married) in the dust since she was a SAHM. I am her guarantor on her apartment since she cant afford to make three times the rent but she found a job that she can afford her rent with. This was back in March.
My brother and I got into a huge argument about the situation. He hasn't seen my nephews since he moved out, even when they go over to our mother's house while my SIL is at work, yet he's playing stepdad to his girlfriend's five kids since none of their fathers are involved. They call him dad and everything and he recently posted about how they went to the courthouse and got married.
He called me recently crying saying their rent went up 500 dollars and he can't afford it and he drove by my grandma's house and saw it’s getting maintenance work done and it's empty so can he please live there once everything's done with his “family” since otherwise they’ll be homeless in his car.
Might I add, we are half-siblings so my grandma that left me the house isn't his. We have the same mother and different fathers. I told him to be so serious and that I would never allow his so called “family” to live there and that I'm planning to sell it since the value on it is higher than ever now and to go see his BIO kids who are his real family that he abandoned.
He got even more upset and said he can't believe I’d rather sell a house instead of renting to him (at a discount mind you) and I'm evil for watching five kids be homeless in a car and to stop choosing his ex over him since he's my brother and he knows I helped his ex get her apartment so I'm a huge AH for not helping his “kids” and I’m their aunt??
I hung up on him and he's crying to our family and social media saying Im an evil landlord and that I wont rent to his “family.” So many people are saying I'm an AH. AITA?
Illustrious-Shirt569 wrote:
NTA. You are going to sell the house - it’s not available to rent. And you are literally supporting his kids. He’s apparently forgotten which children those are.
Encartrus wrote:
Make sure the contractors know he is not welcome and change the keys. He will absolutely try to access the house without your permission. NTA.
bellemarcelle wrote:
NTA. Also, renting to family is a bad idea 9 out of 10 times. Sell your house and wash your hands of your brother.
FightingGravity007 wrote:
NTA. Your brother got himself into this situation. He needs to grow up and get himself out of it. You don't owe him or his mistress anything. I hope your SIL filed for child support. Anyway, it is okay to say no to family members. Especially to those who are toxic assholes. And I think you would have a hell of a time getting them out of the house. If you did allow them to live there for a cheap rate.
teresajs wrote:
NTA. Tell those people calling you an AH that they are welcome to house your deadbeat brother, his GF and her five kids. In fact, offer to let your brother know that they want to help him.
OP is NTA here, this is a nuanced and stressful situation.