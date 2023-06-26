Woman gets called 'inconsiderate' by MIL after doing morning dance routine with kids.

Hosting guests for an extended stay can get really emotionally complicated, really quickly.

On one hand, you want your guests to feel comfortable and in their element. On the other hand, you want to maintain the personal rituals that keep you grounded. Sometimes, those are compatible, and sometimes, those are at odds. When they're at odds, well, things heat up really quick.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for keeping up her early morning routine even when her mother-in-law was visiting.

She wrote:

AITA for following my morning routine while my in laws were staying with us?