Woman gets called 'inconsiderate' by MIL after doing morning dance routine with kids.

Hosting guests for an extended stay can get really emotionally complicated, really quickly.
On one hand, you want your guests to feel comfortable and in their element. On the other hand, you want to maintain the personal rituals that keep you grounded. Sometimes, those are compatible, and sometimes, those are at odds. When they're at odds, well, things heat up really quick.
She wrote:
AITA for following my morning routine while my in laws were staying with us?
I (35F) have a morning routine that includes getting up at 5 AM, exercise, shower and work as well as making breakfast with my wife (Iris 33F) and our twins (Benjamin and Kate, they're 10). We play upbeat songs and dance and sing together during that. I usually leave for work right away and Iris (she's a SAHM) handles the kids.
My in-laws were staying with us for the first time in the past 5 years. Iris was tired because she'd picked up her parents late at night. Kids wouldn't let go and wanted some music. So I set the volume of the music to the lowest I possibly could (it was barely audible) and told the kids it was a challenge to lip sync quietly.
Also, the house is spacious, and the in-laws were staying in the guest room that was farthest from the kitchen. We usually do this because we don't want to disturb our guests around the house. It was all well until my MIL showed up. She called me an inconsiderate person and said I should have known better.
She said I needed to start acting like a responsible adult of my own age and told me she was once again disappointed. (Edit: she's not homophobic she just never liked me, mostly because my worldview and political opinions are different from her and her family.)
I just said sorry, and thankfully she went into her room. It was hard to keep my mouth shut but I did. I told Iris about this and she was furious. She had a huge fight with her parents. This issue is now a major conflict on her side of the family. I kind of feel responsible because it all started because of me. AITA?
Worldly_Science wrote:
“Once again disappointed”
Cool, get out of my house then.
NTA. They are GUESTS.
lamaisondesgaufres wrote:
NTA. I'm guessing from MIL's comment about being 'once again disappointed', there's a reason you haven't hosted them in 5 years. There's nothing irresponsible about singing and dancing with your kids in the morning. If your in-laws don't want to be woken up by small children, they should not stay in a house with small children. Glad your wife stuck up for you!
Rahhhmoan wrote:
NTA, it’s your house. They could have easily stayed at a hotel and dictated what goes on in it. Low volume or not, it’s inconsiderate to be a guest in someone’s home, expect them to alter their routine, and then insult them.
MIL is an inconsiderate person who should have known better. I’m disappointed someone who’s an adult spoke so irresponsibly while staying in someone else’s house. She should learn to act her age. You handled that very well.
Aggravating-Pain9249 wrote:
You kept the routine which is IMPORTANT for kids. You wife is backing you up. She is a wonderful person. MIL didn't have to come and berate you. She choose to do that. She could have come down and been pleasant and asked about the morning routine. She could have asked you to keep it down. she could have joined in the routine. NTA.
Smart_cannoli wrote:
So you did the morning routine with your family, and tried to be quiet even though you have 10-year-old twins (kids are never quiet). What did they expect? You all tip toe around the house so they can get up late on their vacation? If they wanted that they could book a hotel. NTA.
Clearly, OP is lightyears away from being an AH, but her mother-in-law is a giant one.