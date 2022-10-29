Woman asks if she was wrong to call dad 'a creepy perv' for comments about her looks.

I (19f) picked up running as a new hobby and was going for a run outside today. It’s hot where I live (Southern California).

My dad saw my running clothes (a running sports bra and Nike shorts) and made rude comments about it like how it’s so revealing and that you can see my cleavage and inner thighs in it. He insisted I change out of it.

I called him a creepy pervert for making these comments about my body when I’m literally just in standard exercise clothes (and btw men go on runs shirtless all the time!).