Woman calls out pregnant SIL for 'treating brother badly,' family gets mad at her.

Pregnancy is a tough physical experience. Even the most excited pregnant people are likely to hit some bumps in the road emotionally and physically, and this can put a strain on a relationship before the baby even enters the scene.

Standing by and watching these tense dynamics between a loved one and their partner can be supremely awkward, particularly if you think they're being mistreated.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling out her sister-in-law's mistreatment of her brother.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my pregnant sister-in-law to stop yelling at my brother for making her a “whale?'