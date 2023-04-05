Woman calls SIL 'b**ch' for shaming her baby name; says 'I was hurt.' AITA?

"AITA I called my sister-in-law out on shaming my baby name on her forum?"

I (36) have a SIL (31) who as a hobby manages an online baby name discussion board. I just had my baby three months ago and she did not approve of the name. Before you ask, no it's not something insane, it's just old-fashioned. I don't want to share it for privacy reasons, but it's something similar to "Astor" or "Saffron", just an old-timey plant name.

She posted about my baby's name and held it up for ridicule, saying I was "cursing" my daughter with a "terrible and embarrassing name." I only knew because my husband mentioned her forum to me so I looked at it, and everyone commenting was being nasty about my name choice.