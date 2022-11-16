Woman asks if she was wrong to call SIL 'b*tch' for correcting dad's English.

In a post on Reddit a woman asked what to do about a "know-it-all" sister-in-law who keeps correcting her dad's English. Is this a justified reaction, or was her heart in the right place, but she handled it poorly? Here's her story...

For some context, both of my parents are Mexican and although they both speak English very well, my dad sounds a bit like Gloria from Modern Family (Editor's note: Sofía Vegara is Colombian), so when we're with him, my siblings (26M, 22F and 15M) and I only speak Spanish.