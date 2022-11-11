Woman calls sister 'selfish' and 'cruel' for announcing pregnancy at parents' house.

My husband and I have been having a long struggle with infertility. We have been getting treated and trying for a baby since 2017. But nothing worked! My husband is understandably devastated as he'd always wanted kids but never got the chance to be a father.
He's super sensitive around the infertility topic. This my family knows. Days ago, we got together with family for dinner. All of a sudden, my sister and her husband announced that they were expecting.
We were stunned, me and my husband I mean. As for the others they were thrilled. As everyone got up to congratulate them. My husband got up, pushed his chair to the side and walked out.
They all stared at me but I got up and told my sister she messed up by announcing her pregnancy like this and with 0 consideration for my husband knowing how he feels about this topic.