Woman asks if she’s wrong not to ‘coddle’ the feelings of her ‘infertile’ sister.

Mitchell Friedman
Sep 15, 2022 | 11:09 PM
It's only human to keep someone's feelings in mind after they go through a tragedy. But one woman finds that her sister's attitude two years after her miscarriage is going too far. She takes to the popular Reddit board to ask:

"AITA for saying I won't coddle my infertile sister anymore?"

My sister “Julie” has tried to have a baby for 5 years. She had a miscarriage 2-years-ago and outside that, has been unable to get pregnant.

My heart hurts for her. However, one thing I don’t agree with is how my family has handled it. We’re not allowed to talk about babies around Julie.

Any kids younger than 3 can’t come to family events that she’ll attend. She won’t attend baby showers, baptisms, etc. The last one I understand, but the rest feels overkill.

I got pregnant last year. I told Julie first and she reiterated her boundaries. I said I understood. The first hurdle came with my baby shower. My MIL was throwing it. I didn’t expect Julie to come.

