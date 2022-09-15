Woman asks if she’s wrong not to ‘coddle’ the feelings of her ‘infertile’ sister.

It's only human to keep someone's feelings in mind after they go through a tragedy. But one woman finds that her sister's attitude two years after her miscarriage is going too far. She takes to the popular Reddit board to ask:

"AITA for saying I won't coddle my infertile sister anymore?"

My sister “Julie” has tried to have a baby for 5 years. She had a miscarriage 2-years-ago and outside that, has been unable to get pregnant.

My heart hurts for her. However, one thing I don’t agree with is how my family has handled it. We’re not allowed to talk about babies around Julie.

Any kids younger than 3 can’t come to family events that she’ll attend. She won’t attend baby showers, baptisms, etc. The last one I understand, but the rest feels overkill.