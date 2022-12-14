Woman cuts off deceased sister's husband for rehoming dog; that 'was the last blow.'

I have known “Luke” since we were 5, a long time about 26 years. My sister was 18 when they started dating. I wasn’t thrilled but at least I trusted Luke, I’d never seen my sister happier…within a year they were pregnant with my niece (9) and the next year they had my nephew.
Recently, due to unattended mental health my sister ignored her diabetes and she unfortunately passed away (DKA, a serious complication of diabetes that can be life-threatening) it was hard on me and her children, we are still not over it.
Within a week all of my sisters belongings were gone; her jewellery, art work and clothes just all gone (I know any of my family would’ve had that stuff), but worse of all he’s rehomed her dog…she’s had Frankie for 11 years, she wouldn’t have wanted that.