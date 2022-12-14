Woman cuts off deceased sister's husband for rehoming dog; that 'was the last blow.'

"AITA for cutting my BIL off after he put my dead sisters dog up for adoption?"

I have known “Luke” since we were 5, a long time about 26 years. My sister was 18 when they started dating. I wasn’t thrilled but at least I trusted Luke, I’d never seen my sister happier…within a year they were pregnant with my niece (9) and the next year they had my nephew.

Recently, due to unattended mental health my sister ignored her diabetes and she unfortunately passed away (DKA, a serious complication of diabetes that can be life-threatening) it was hard on me and her children, we are still not over it.