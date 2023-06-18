Woman demands 'alone time' with granddaughter; gets cut out completely. AITA?

Long story short over the last 3 years, our relationship has diminished to basically nothing. She has accused me of all sorts, and she really has come in between me and my grand baby girl, even the relationship between my son and I has suffered.

She has called me overbearing and disrespectful a number of times, for context I jokingly make comments to my grand baby who then told her mom, and they were taken as serious! I explained this to DIL and she ignored my explanation and the fact I was joking. It always sounds worse once repeated! SHE says I'm trying to come in between her and my grand baby, which is ludicrous.