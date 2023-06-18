Woman demands 'alone time' with granddaughter; gets cut out completely. AITA?

I'm f49 and I've got a BIGGGG problem with my DIL.
So, bit of background- DIL & my son have been together a number of years. She was always ok, a good girl who was always polite and kind, and whilst she used to keep my son in check(which I didn't always agree with) we generally got along. I'm a mother of three sons, i always wanted a girl but I didn't have one.
So I thought I'll probably have a girl when I have a grand baby, right?! She got pregnant. She went weird when the baby was born. Really possessive. I'd mention to her that my son should have his own time with the baby, and I tried to ask when the baby was born if me and my son could have alone time, she went nuts at me, and from there our relationship changed.
Long story short over the last 3 years, our relationship has diminished to basically nothing. She has accused me of all sorts, and she really has come in between me and my grand baby girl, even the relationship between my son and I has suffered.
She has called me overbearing and disrespectful a number of times, for context I jokingly make comments to my grand baby who then told her mom, and they were taken as serious! I explained this to DIL and she ignored my explanation and the fact I was joking. It always sounds worse once repeated! SHE says I'm trying to come in between her and my grand baby, which is ludicrous.
So, they have this big thing on gifts and for me to not go overboard, as apparently they are trying to teach my grand baby value and 'I'm trying to constantly out do them'. Well at Easter, instead of chocolate I bought my grand baby a tonne of gifts - my thought process was, she can decide when I can or can't see her, but she can't tell me what to buy my grand baby with MY money; right?
I'm so fed up of them misinterpreting my actions as me being the bad guy so I rightly or wrongly thought I'll just do what I want! So - she went nuts, said that I always do this and she had enough. She also got my son on side, and I've had basically no contact with baby girl since Easter, other than the occasional FaceTime.
Over the years, I feel I've had to put up with a lot and tow the line, i never had a girl, I always wanted one and so badly wanted a close relationship with my grand baby, but she's stopped That and had turned my son against me in the process. My heart breaks when I see there instagram happy life online, and I'm not involved; because of her.
I'm posting and asking as my sister and husband say I need to bare some of the responsibility and well frankly, I don't. My son should NEVER have turned his back on his mother! So tell me, AITA or is she for stopping the relationship between grandmother and grandchild?!
Kourtney N. says:
YTA and the reason there are monster mother in law groups.
Jessica P. says:
Ah. So you're one of those horror MIL people talk about and vent about on reddit all the time. The grandchild isn't your child, your DIL has given you boundaries and you choose to ignore them. I'm very proud of your son for choosing his wife and daughter over you. Yta, BIG TIME
Stefanie D. says:
I feel like this is my MIL. And she is stupid enough to tell on herself and play victim at the same time.
Milly M.
The fact that DIL set very specific boundaries that were openly violated? When I had my baby I was not incredibly possessive at all but I would NEVER imagine my MIL asking for “alone time” with MY child.
Eryn E. says:
YTA big time.
Let’s start with “ possessive “ OVER HER FIRST BORN????? Duh!
“ alone time with my son and grandbaby”
Are you freaking kidding me??? You could have said “ if you need any help I’d be happy to baby sit .”
Why do you need to be alone with son and grandbaby at the same time? I get one or the other but essentially disinviting mom is BS.
Not the way to go about that at all.
Let’s talk next about jokes about her MOTHER?? To the baby??
You should never talk negatively to a kid about their parent joke or not PERIOD! That’s why you don’t have access to your granddaughter ! If someone talked sh!t about me to one of my kids, they would never see my kid again!
Let’s move on to easter,
Your leaving something out & lying .
Now your son has every right to stick up for his wife. I couldn’t imagine treating my sons wife like that. Someone who’s chose to love my son, have a child with my son , and then to treat them so badly and you’re surprised his sticking up for his wife??? Especially when the topic is centered around THEIR child.
If you wanted a girl that bad you should have adopted but your acting like you had this baby with your son. She did. That’s her baby. Grow up Glenda