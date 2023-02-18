Woman tells sister her nudity is inappropriate in front of her husband and son.

GiantDirtRida

I 25f and my Husband 27 have a home together with our 4 year old. My sister Julia20 lives with us because we live close to her college. She has her own room.

Julia likes to leave the bedroom in a big shirt and underwear, or just a robe, or walk around the house in her sports bra, booty shorts. I’ve mentioned to her nicely to change before but she keeps doing it.

The other night she did it again and I just simply said, cover up. She got angry and said she lived there too and accused me of being worried my husband would sexualize her. I told her that is definitely not the case, but there was a young child in this home and it wasn’t appropriate, she needed to cover up before leaving her room.