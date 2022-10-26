Woman demands sister pay for damage son caused; sister says it will ruin Christmas.

Last week I (F 21) was supposed to go to Paris for a week with my friends. My Niece J (6) was very jealous when she found out we’d be spending a few days in Disneyland, and started begging me to take her. I told her I couldn’t but promised to bring back presents for her and S (2.5) my nephew.
My sister K (26) even said that maybe they could go on their holiday next year. This wasn’t good enough for J so she started whingeing, and then screaming, so my sister took her home. This was a week last Wednesday, they came round on the Sunday, the day before I was due to leave.
I was packing my suitcase and had all the things I was taking spread around my room, my passport was on my desk, but when I went to pack it it was gone. I couldn’t find it anywhere, neither had my parents or sister. We finally found it in the possession of my nephew, and he’d ripped through the page with my photo rendering it useless.