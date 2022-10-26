Woman demands sister pay for damage son caused; sister says it will ruin Christmas.

Last week I (F 21) was supposed to go to Paris for a week with my friends. My Niece J (6) was very jealous when she found out we’d be spending a few days in Disneyland, and started begging me to take her. I told her I couldn’t but promised to bring back presents for her and S (2.5) my nephew.

My sister K (26) even said that maybe they could go on their holiday next year. This wasn’t good enough for J so she started whingeing, and then screaming, so my sister took her home. This was a week last Wednesday, they came round on the Sunday, the day before I was due to leave.