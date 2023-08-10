Woman discovers SIL is breaking her good china, exposes her at family dinner with video.

Gaining sibling in-laws through marriage can be an absolutely wonderful experience, or it can be deeply frustrating.

When you vibe with your sibling in-laws, you get the best of both worlds: the friendship of siblings without the childhood grudges. But when there's tension or hostility, you get the worst of both worlds: the awkward fighting, but none of the freedom to express yourself without being accused of stepping on your spouse's family dynamic.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for serving her sister-in-law dinner on a kids' plate after discovering she'd broken some of their China.

She wrote:

AITAH for serving my (30F) sister-in-law (32F) dinner on a kids' plate?