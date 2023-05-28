Woman invites ex stepmom to her baby shower but not her bio mom. AITA?

One woman writes about how she wanted to invite her ex stepmother to her baby shower as they had formed a very personal and meaningful bond. However, she did not want to invite her biological mother. As you will see, she explains why and updates us a year later after heeding the advice from Reddit readers.
So background : I (21f) and 7 months pregnant. I got pregnant after my antipsychotics canceled out my birth control; it took months of therapy for me to realize the blame isn’t on my son and I’m somewhat happier. My son is also my parents' first grandchild.
My baby shower is in April just 3 weeks before my due date, my aunt is planning it and is making the invitations; so far it’s all 3 of my aunts, siblings, grandparents and any cousin who can make it. Along with any of my friends who wanna come.