Woman invites ex stepmom to her baby shower but not her bio mom. AITA?

Sometimes, a mother's role isn't based in biology but in connection.

One woman writes about how she wanted to invite her ex stepmother to her baby shower as they had formed a very personal and meaningful bond. However, she did not want to invite her biological mother. As you will see, she explains why and updates us a year later after heeding the advice from Reddit readers.

'AITA for not inviting my mom to my baby shower?'

Waste_Public_9374

So background : I (21f) and 7 months pregnant. I got pregnant after my antipsychotics canceled out my birth control; it took months of therapy for me to realize the blame isn’t on my son and I’m somewhat happier. My son is also my parents' first grandchild.