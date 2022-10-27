Woman asks if she's wrong to not take in grieving BIL who tried to sue her.

My F,33 sister F,36 passed away a month ago because of cancer. It's devastating and words can't express how we feel. Her husband struggled to pay off debts and has asked me and my husband to take him and my nieces age, 13 & 16 in for some time. I have to say that I'm not on good terms with him.

We've had more than our fair share of disagreements in the past. He tried to sue me and my husband for my own mother's house which I'm living in with my husband and daughter. but he claimed he needed money to pay for my sister's treatment and, this was the only way to get it after we (my brother and I) refused yo help. It's a long story but we're not on good terms.