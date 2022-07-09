Woman asks if she’s wrong to keep kids out of ex’s wedding unless she’s invited.

Some people love wedding ceremonies, some just like the hors d'oeuvres. And some people don't really care to go to the wedding at all, but they will hold an invite-snub in their hearts for the rest of the lives.
It starts with a family:
I, f34, have 2 kids, 10 and 13, with my ex, m35.
My ex and his partner of 6 years, Ava, f31, are getting married in 3 weeks and my kids are meant to be junior bridesmaids for Ava.
My kids are really excited about being in the wedding and have loved picking out dresses and hair styles and I guess they also love Ava.
I can't stand her.
Ah, and there it is. Her grievances are listed as follows:
I feel that she often tries to mother them when they are staying with their Dad and Ava, she leaves them with her family when both her and their Dad are working during the holidays.