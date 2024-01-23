Woman excludes 'exhibitionist' cousin from birthday party, cousin freaks out, calls family. UPDATED

Every adult is entitled to live their life how they want so long as it doesn't harm others. But once your actions affect others in deeply uncomfortable ways, it might be time to reassess.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her mom she's not inviting her cousin to her birthday because of her cousin's "habit." She wrote:

"AITA for telling my mother I will not invite my cousin to my birthday because of her 'habit?'"

My (23F) mother (51F) is berating me for not wanting to invite my cousin (24F) to my birthday party. The thing is my cousin and her boyfriend have this "habit" (kink, really) and they do not stop sneaking off to have sex, sometimes semi-publicly, sometimes in public. I was invited to her birthday six months ago, it was it a restaurant, and when they brought in the cake, they were nowhere to be found.