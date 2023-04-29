Woman fat-shames 'heavier' dad and bro after mom tells her to put on a bra. AITA?

'AITA for saying that if I have to wear a bra at home so does my dad and brother?'

For starters, I (F23) have the smallest chest in the family. My brother (M26) and father (M57) both are a bit on the heavier side, but I have never used that against them before and it’s never been a big issue.

Last week my parents and brother came over for a surprise visit and I happened to forgo wearing a bra since it was just me at home loafing in my room and reading stuff. They wanted to stay a while and chat/have tea in the apartment so I didn’t really see a reason to put on a bra still.