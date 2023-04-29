Woman fat-shames 'heavier' dad and bro after mom tells her to put on a bra. AITA?

For starters, I (F23) have the smallest chest in the family. My brother (M26) and father (M57) both are a bit on the heavier side, but I have never used that against them before and it’s never been a big issue.
Last week my parents and brother came over for a surprise visit and I happened to forgo wearing a bra since it was just me at home loafing in my room and reading stuff. They wanted to stay a while and chat/have tea in the apartment so I didn’t really see a reason to put on a bra still.
Fast forward a while and I notice my mom is giving me a look. I wasn’t wearing anything particularly see through or thin, it was just a regular graphic-tee of my favourite hot sauce and some shorts. My mom told me to go change since it was inappropriate for me to be wearing “so little” with men in the house.