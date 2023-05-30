Man lets phone die while partying; wife has emergency and 'flips out.' AITA?

'AITA for flipping out on my husband via text after he let his phone die during a family emergency?'

So I (34F) and my husband (35M) had a plan this weekend that he would be the next state over for a college reunion while I stayed home with our 1 year old baby. All is fine and well until yesterday right before he was leaving for the party that was at a bar and I got an unexpected call from my parents who also live out of state.

Husband is obviously partying his A off.

I am a nurse so they were asking what they should do with my grandma who called them stating that she couldn't feel her foot and that she was in excruciating pain. I told them to take her to the ER immediately and they said she couldn't walk so I told them to call an ambulance.

This doesn't sound good.