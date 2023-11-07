Woman freaks out after MIL cuts teen daughter's hair against her will, FIL apologizes.

Once someone crosses a boundary with your kid, it's game over, whether they're family or not.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for cutting off her MIL after she cut her daughter's hair. She wrote:

"AITA for barring my MIL from seeing my daughter after she cut and straightened my daughter's hair without permission?"

I (39f) have a daughter Vihana (14f) with my husband Cole (39m). I'm South Asian and my husband and the rest of his family are white. My MIL, Connie had recently taken Vihana over for the weekend at her and my FIL, Tom (65m)'s house. They've had my daughter over for weekends and holiday stays before so I wasn't worried about anything happening.