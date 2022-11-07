Woman gets paid less than brothers in family business; goes to work for competition.

"AITA for quitting my dad's company and going to work for his competition?"

My dad is all about family. Both of my brothers work for him and earn a very good living. When I was old enough I started working for him too. Slight difference though. He decided that since I am a woman I would probably end up getting married and not working there long term. So he didn't pay me the same as my brothers when they started.

I worked there all through high school and while I was in college. I am in my last year and I want to join the company when I graduate. I spoke with my father about bringing my earnings in line with what he paid my brothers. He said no because he just finished paying for my college. He paid theirs too. And I got a partial scholarship.