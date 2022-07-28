Woman asks if she's wrong to give daughter better things when ex can't afford it.

When a well-to-do single mother found that her daughter was being punished for having nicer tings (clothes, school) than her step-siblings, she made her thoughts known and even threatened her ex with court. Since then, she's been wondering if she had been too much of jerk about it. That's when she consulted the high courts of Reddit to ask:
I (36F) have a daughter Sadie (12) with my ex-husband John (39). We got divorced 5 years ago and I have primary custody while he sees her two weekends a month. Last year, he got married to Amanda who has sole custody of her kids (10&8F) from a previous marriage.
Amanda is a stay at home mom (not for any health reasons or so on, she just doesn't want to work) while John works at a 9 to 5. He makes good money to support them, but not enough to live in luxury.