Woman asks if she's wrong to give daughter better things when ex can't afford it.

Sharing custody of a child is different for every family, and things can get really complicated when someone remarries... especially into a family of different means.

When a well-to-do single mother found that her daughter was being punished for having nicer tings (clothes, school) than her step-siblings, she made her thoughts known and even threatened her ex with court. Since then, she's been wondering if she had been too much of jerk about it. That's when she consulted the high courts of Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my ex his lack of money is not my issue?"

I (36F) have a daughter Sadie (12) with my ex-husband John (39). We got divorced 5 years ago and I have primary custody while he sees her two weekends a month. Last year, he got married to Amanda who has sole custody of her kids (10&8F) from a previous marriage.