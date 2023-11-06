Woman goes off on SIL over Christmas list full of designer gifts, husband upset. UPDATED 2X.

Ideally, when you're sending people a Christmas gift list - it should only include gifts within a financial range that everyone can afford. Asking people for $600 gifts when they're only asking you for $50 gifts can create quite a lot of tension in the group chat, particularly if you're earnest about what you expect to receive.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to adhere to her SIL's Christmas gift list due to the price range included. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to adhere to my SIL’s Christmas gift list?"

For Christmas, my (30f) husband (30m) and I are hosting my parents, my brother Chris (34m), his wife Amy (33f), their two sons (6&4), my sister Lucia (27m), and her boyfriend Alex (30m). The background to all this is that Amy complains about every gift she is given by any of us.