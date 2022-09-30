Woman asks if she was wrong to not let grieving brother-in-law join her in bed.

In a post on Reddit a woman had an awkward encounter with her BIL. She reacted negatively to it, and the BIL pushed back. Here's her story.

My sister (f35) passed away 2 months ago [OP is f30]. She has 2 kids (3&5) and I help take care of them by either visiting BIL's house or have them come over to mine.

Days ago, BIL left the kids with me for the day then called in the evening asking if I could have them stay with me for the night. I of course agreed. The kids and I fell asleep while we were reading a story and then at 1am. I woke up to some noise.