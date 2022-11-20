Woman treated horribly by stepfather turns table after he asks for her help.

Blended families can be a great thing, or they can create years of lasting trauma. In this story, a woman grows up to be stronger and more self reliant because of what she was put through by her stepfather, and then gets to throw it back in his face when he's the one asking for help. Here's her story...

I'm 29F. When I was about 10, my mom married my stepfather. I have an older brother Luke who was 15. My stepfather had Amy and Ada who were 12 and 11.

We didn't come from a privileged background. My mum was a min wage worker and my dad was absent. Our stepfather had a very good income. Their deal was that they wouldn't combine finances, and they would each contribute equally to the household, and then each takes care of their children with their spare money.