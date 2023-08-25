Woman hosts sister going through separation, gets told she's 'flaunting' happy marriage.

Small moments of affection are a regular part of living with a partner. A little shoulder squeeze here, a touch of the lower back, a quick hug to break up the work day - if you're in a good place with your partner, these are all relatively normal. However, when there's a third party around, the dynamic can shift.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her sister to find another place to stay if she keeps complaining about how affectionate she's been. She wrote:

'AITA for telling my sister she should stay with someone else if she doesn’t like how affectionate I am in my own home?'