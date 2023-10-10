Woman's husband passes away, she cuts off MIL who says she's 'unfit' because she's deaf.

Parenting is hard enough when you have support from a community. But it's extra hard when you're doing it alone, and face drama and criticism from extended family.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her mother-in-law she can no longer have contact with her son. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my MIL she can no longer have contact with my son?"

I’m a single mom (F42) of four- Arden (F13), Briony (F11), Robin (M10), and Kaya (F7). All of us, except Robin, are Deaf, with ASL as our first language. Arden and Briony’s dad (M46) left when the girls were 4 and 2, and I met Kaya’s dad, Alex (M43) shortly after. He had just come into custody of his nephew, Robin.