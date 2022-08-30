Woman inherits lake house, won't let Christian conservative family use it for free.

One woman found herself in a tricky situation in the wake of a tragic loss. Now that's she's in a full on dispute with her conservative well-to-do family, she (u/throwawaygayhouse200) took to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for not letting my cousin get married in the family summer house for free?
Okay so I am looking for outside opinions here, I can preface with the idea that I don't think I am an as*hole here. My partner however thinks it's a difficult situation and thought this would be a good idea, since she lurks here all the time and a lot of the responses are good.
So I am 28 year old woman, I am gay (important to the story). Now my mother is a single mother, she comes from a big conservative christian family. My mom was easily the black sheep, she had me at 16 which in itself was a big issue for my grandfather.