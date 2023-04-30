Woman kicks niece out on her birthday because her ADHD is 'too messy.' AITA?

One autistic aunt was fed up with the mess that her neice was making when she came to stay for her birthday. Her brother said it was just her ADHD and it shouldn't be a big deal if she's a little messy. They were there for her birthday after all. But the OP says she had enough and now she is wondering if she is the AH for making kicking them to the curb instead of celebrating her neice's birthday.
My (34F) brother “John” (29M) has a kid “Emily” (12F) who has ADHD. The plan was that they would stay with me at my house for a few days so that they could celebrate Emily’s birthday with me.
John told me beforehand that, due to Emily’s ADHD, she would bring some fidget toys with her, and I said that that’s fine, as long as she wouldn’t leave them lying around or make a mess (I like to keep a tidy and clean house - my home growing up was always filthy and I couldn’t stand it).