Woman kicks brother and SIL out after they hid her piano to have 'peace and quiet.'

I f32 developed an interest for piano after meeting my late husband who was a piano teacher for 7 years. He taught me to play it and he helped me buy one (used one but still a bit expensive) 2 years ago.

I play it everyday, after his passing (6 months ago) I just find comfort spending time playing. However, my brother and his wife (who came to stay with me for 2 months after loosing their apartment) always complain about the piano noise although, I only play at daytime.

SIL and I started arguing more frequently and my brother told me to only play it when they're out but I refused.