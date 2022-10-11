Woman kicks brother and SIL out after they hid her piano to have 'peace and quiet.'

I f32 developed an interest for piano after meeting my late husband who was a piano teacher for 7 years. He taught me to play it and he helped me buy one (used one but still a bit expensive) 2 years ago.
I play it everyday, after his passing (6 months ago) I just find comfort spending time playing. However, my brother and his wife (who came to stay with me for 2 months after loosing their apartment) always complain about the piano noise although, I only play at daytime.
SIL and I started arguing more frequently and my brother told me to only play it when they're out but I refused.
Yesterday, I was out with friends for the day then I came in the evening, I found that my piano was gone. Turns out my brother had moved it to a friend's garage (I don't know which friend) while I was gone.