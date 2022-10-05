Woman doesn't realize stepdaughter owns house, tells her to move, gets kicked out.

I (F23) recently read another AITA that was similar to this. I didn't think that I would be in the same, almost same, situation.

My family lives in my grandparents house just outside the city on an acreage. My dad works out of town and my mom liked having the help with me and she liked helping out her folks.

My mom passed away from cancer about 12 years ago. My dad still had to work so I just kept living with my grandparents. My dad always spent time with me when he was home. I wish my mom hadn't passed but I had a pretty good life. When he was home he would stay in their old room or we would go on vacations.