Woman kicks out fiance's pregnant teen daughter after she throws cat outside. UPDATED.

It's one thing to get along with your partner, but it's an entirely different ballgame to get along with their kids, especially grown ones.

Sadly, things don't always magically fall into place like a perfect family portrait. There can be personality clashes, long-standing family drama, and the straight-up awkwardness of being pitted against your partner's grown child.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking out her fiance's pregnant teen daughter after she tried to get rid of OP's cat.

She wrote:

AITA for kicking out my pregnant teenage step daughter over my cat?