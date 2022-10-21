Woman asks if she was wrong to kick out nephew over life-threatening pranks.

I (30F) have a sister (39F) who has cancer. She's a single mom of a 16 year old son. We were asked to take him in while she gets treated so we could help him focus on studying and provide a normal routine for him.

My husband has asthma. He needs his inhaler throughout the day. Thing is, my nephew is a prankster. He'd hide the inhaler as a prank then give it back as soon as there's panic in the house. So far he's done it 2 times, and I thought it was just him "messing around".