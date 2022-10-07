Woman kicks deceased mom's boyfriend and kids out, they end up homeless.

I really don't know if I'm AH in this case. I apologize for my bad English.

My(19M) parents divorced when I was 6. My mom got a boyfriend(Josh) and they started living together when I was 9. He had twin daughters, who were 4 when they moved in. Their mother was not in their lives anymore.

My mom took them in as their own. I admit that I was a little jealous because they had her full time and me only 50% of time. I think my mom loved them more too.

I was a quiet kid and spent most of my time in my room when my mom had me. I didn't want any siblings. My mom tried but to no avail.