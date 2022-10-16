Woman kicks out grieving sister for treating foster kid badly; gets called 'monster.'

I (27F) have a 5 year old foster daughter named May. She has been with me for around 8 months now, and I love her to pieces. Im considering adopting her, even.

My sister (31F) Kate recently suffered a miscarriage, and it took a real toll on her marriage. She is getting divorced from her husband, and has been staying with me because she can't bear to live with him right now.

Kate, however, has been a horrible guest to May. Every time May asks her for something, or talks to her Kate will burst into tears, or yell at her.